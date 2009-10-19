Twilight: Kristen Stewart Doll Not to the Star’s Liking

You can now purchase your very own Kristen Stewart Bella doll! The doll is based off of Kristen’s character in Twilight (in case you were wondering). In Allure‘s November issue, Kristen tells all how she feels about the new doll: “She has bigger tits than me, and she looks ten years older. I have one. It’s in a drawer.” How funny, we’re all definitely purchasing one of these to put in our drawers too…What will they come up with next?

So, which will you buy, your Kristen Stewart Bella, or a Christian Louboutin Barbie? You still play with dolls, right?

[Jezebel]