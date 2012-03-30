Official Proof That Twihards Are Crazier Than ‘Hunger Games’ Fans

I’m all for being an obsessive fan. When I was a kid, I treated the Spice Girls like they were the Grateful Dead, following them to every city on the East Coast during their American tour like a crazed groupie. But someone always has to cross the line and ruin it for everyone else.

In this case, it is British couple Abigail Kirk and Andy Weeks (photographed above during their Twilight themed nuptials). The insane newlyweds didn’t just tie the knot — they changed their last names to Cullen, after Edward Cullen (the glorious vampire portrayed by Robert Pattinson, in case ya didn’t know). “I never liked Andy’s last name… and wasn’t excited about taking it on, but felt strongly that we should share the same last name,” Abigail said.

So like any mature and sane couple, they opted to alter their entire future to mimic a young adult novel. They knew people would think they were freaks, but good ol’ Abby didn’t seem to care. “We know plenty of people who have blended their surnames together and although it’s kind of off the wall, it suits us,” she said. Frankly, I think the only thing that suits these two is a pair of straitjackets.

This officially proves that Twihards give us Hunger Games junkies a run for our money. Can you even imagine a District 12 themed wedding? Squirrel for everyone!