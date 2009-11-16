Twilight Film Star Taylor Lautner and Taylor Swift Linked

If you guys caught last week’s SNL, which was hosted by Taylor Swift, you caught her little shout-out wink-and-kiss to her supposed boyfriend Twilight‘s Taylor Lautner. The obvious Taylor-and-Taylor jokes have been made, as well as the fact that boy Taylor is younger than girl Taylor.

The two are costars in the upcoming film Valentine’s Day, a movie about intertwining relationships dealing with the year’s most “romantic” holiday. However, the two might not be buying matching monogrammed hand towels quite yet, she defuncts the rumor in this month’s InStyle.

“I’ve never thought it was a curse to be single, and at this point in my life, I’m in the mind-set where I choose to be single; like I got to light scented candles and write in my diary and I wouldn’t have time for that if I had a boyfriend right now,” Girl Taylor says.

I guess this means they won’t be having cereal parties together…