Last night, Rob Pattinson sat down with David Letterman to discuss Twilight’s newest movie, New Moon. The two also touched upon the rumored relationship between Pattinson and Kristen Stewart (don’t cry yet girls, he refused to comment, so there’s still hope), how he mastered the American accent, and a clip from New Moon. Watch Pattinson discuss all that and more, below:

