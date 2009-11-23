StyleCaster
Twilight Film Star Robert Pattinson Gets Stalked at the Bowery Hotel

Oh dear, poor Rob Pattinson! Can a man get a little privacy every once in a while? We guess not, in his case! On Friday night, the hot Hollywood hunk was casually enjoying drinks with friends at the Bowery Hotel‘s guest-only section when young female, crazed fans lied about their room numbers to gain entry and to catch a glimpse of the starlet. Security soon realized it was a scam and had the girls removed. Next time maybe try doing some research and using an actual existing room number or making friends with a guest then ditching? Not that we do that…

Hope you enjoy your stay in NYC, Rob! We can’t get enough of New Moon and our favorite vampire, Edward.

