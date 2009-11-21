Twilight Film NYC Premiere: Red Carpet Hits

We can only imagine the scene at The Twilight Saga: New Moon screening last night at the Sunshine Cinema in NYC. We’ll just assume the obvious: plenty of screaming girls salivating from the mouth at the sight of Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart fanatics who will sacrifice a body part (is that going too far?) to be just like her (probably only because they just want to make out with Robert Pattinson). While we can totally sympathize on the wanting to make out with Pattinson part, we’re also very excited by some of the other starlets that made it out for the premiere dressed to the nines. Do we have thoughts? You better believe so…

Kristen Stewart (above) donned an olive green dress and jet-black locks for the big night. See below for more of our favorite appearances from the New Moon premiere.

Robert Pattinson looks dashing as always. There’s just something so loveable about that extra long tuft of hair in the front…

Alexa Chung, how we love thee…and your leopard print bag, and your tutu party dress, and your platform heels. And did we already say how much we love you?

Taylor Momsen got vampy in her black lace and blood-red lips last night. Not going to lie…we love a girl who gets into theme, little J. And, are those new boobs?

Taylor Lautner sans new lover Taylor Swift. Disappointing perhaps, but he’s not so bad to to look at either.

The word obsession does not do justice to how we feel about model, Liya Kebede‘s ensemble above. Her sparkly, feminine LBD paired with black combat boots are the perfect combination of sinister and sweet.

Agyness Deyn switched out her bleached blonde bob for a darker-hued bowl cut for the event. Very vampire-esque, no? Or vampirista, shall we say? Yeah, we said it.