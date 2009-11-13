Twilight Film: New Moon Stars Confirmed to be Dating

They’re on…they’re off….they’re back on again. The debate over whether Twilight stars, Kristen Stewart, 19, and Robert Pattinson, 23, are officially dating has been endless. More time is spent trying to out figure this duo’s relationship than there are seconds in the day.

Finally our everlasting curiosity can be put to rest, for now. The Twilight saga: New Moon director, Catherine Hardwicke, has been spilling the beans about how Stewart and Pattinson’s off-screen romance has evolved. She tells Us Weekly, “After I cast him, I told Rob, don’t even think about having a romance with her . . . She’s under 18. In terms of what Kristen told me directly, it didn’t happen on the first movie. Nothing crossed the line while on the first film. I think it took a long time for Kristen to realize, O.K., I’ve got to give this a go and really try to be with this person.” Although Hardwicke dishes some insightful information, Stewart and Pattinson have made a conscious effort to promote New Moon separately, to avoid the heat.

We will now be able to sleep at night.