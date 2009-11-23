Twilight Film: New Moon Breaks Box Office Records

Waiting on line for the midnight showing of New Moon on Thursday night, made it pretty clear that sales would hit an all time high. The line, which was two avenues and three additional blocks long, was packed with cheerful girls all wearing their DIY Twilight shirts. My roommate, who is obsessed with all things Twilight, photoshopped her face in place of Kristen Stewart’s, so that Rob Pattinson was leaning in to kiss her, printed this image and ironed it onto her tee; now that’s what I call dedication.

The wait paid off, as getting a seat was easy and comfortable. Anticipation mounted as the opening credits rolled and girls screamed and cheered, then silence ensued as the movie began and girls worldwide quietly nibbled on popcorn until the end of the movie, where an uproar of excitement came from the crowd, yes even at 2:30 am.

Twilight: New Moon set a new record for most money made on a midnight showing at $26.3 million, and that, of course was just the beginning. The weekend sales for the U.S. market were $140,700,000, and foreign, $188,100,000 for a worldwide total of $258,800,000. It was released in 4,024 theaters world wide. Can you even dream of that kind of money? I bet Rob Pattinson couldn’t, even when he was Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter.