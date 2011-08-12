Twilight Fans, Rejoice! Kristen Stewart Covers September W

Huge celebrities are par for the course when it comes to the covers of September issues, and W Magazine got one of the most buzzed-about young actresses in the world to star on it’s fall fashion issue: Kristen Stewart. The Twilight saga has skyrocketed the 21-year-old to international super-stardom, and the fashion world has definitely adopted her as one of its own.

After rocking the likes of Balmain, Valentino and Chanel on the red carpet, she earned her own spread in Vogue alongside Jack and Lazaro of Proenza Schouler, who also dressed her for the 2011 Met Ball. Now, countless cover stories later, K. Stew is looking grown up and gorgeous in looks styled by Edward Enninful, including a red Gucci gown — the same one that Beyonc wears on her September Bazaar UK cover.

Mert & Marcus shot Stewart with some very ’60s va-va-voom hair and a Brigitte Bardot-esque cat eye, and although the images are striking, we wish that they didn’t Photoshop her beyond recognition. She opens up about a variety of subjects in her interview, including the Carolina Herrera wedding dress that Bella wears on her big day. She reveals:

“The wedding dress experience was a huge deal. I tried on one version of the dress, and it was like tweak and tweak and alter and tweak and change, and then it’s done. BFD dress. Huge deal.”

Can’t wait to see! What do you think of K. Stew’s high fashion feature in W?

[via W Magazine]