“Twilight” Director Speaks Out on Kristen Stewart Affair, Urging “Respect”

It’s been a highly interesting few weeks in the Twilight world following the news of Kristen Stewart‘s tryst with her married Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders. Since then, fans have been desperately waiting to hear what those involved with the successful franchise that stars Stewart and her former boyfriend Robert Pattinson would have to say — and now they’re getting their wish.

Not only will R-Pattz be making two high-profile television appearances this week (“The Daily Show” on Monday, “Good Morning America” on Wednesday), but director Bill Condon recently spoke to Enteratainment Weekly and tried to put it all into perspective for fans who feel they’ve been jilted:

“The fact is, these are actors playing parts, and maybe it’s not such a bad thing that people be reminded of that,” Bill Condon tells EW. “Both of these actors gave heart and soul to the Twilight movies, not only during shooting, but also by navigating so graciously the whole life-in-a-fishbowl aspect of the phenomenon. Above all they have always shown great respect for the fans who made these movies such a success. Now it’s time that some of that respect be returned to them.”

While we completely agree with what Condon has to say, it seems a little hard to believe that die-hard fans like this will be able to forgive and forget. Nonetheless, it’s full steam ahead for Breaking Dawn — Part 2 promotions, and the film is scheduled to hit theaters on November 16.