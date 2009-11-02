Twilight Barbie Dolls Now Available for Purchase

When I was a little girl I owned a Prince Eric Barbie doll, from The Little Mermaid, and I carried it around with me everywhere. So much that Ariel got jealous and conspired with Malibu Barbie and Polly Pocket, and they ran him over with her pink ‘Vette. The point is, Prince Eric was my first crush, so I understand the Twilight Barbies, which became available for purchase Sunday.

The Edward doll is painfully pale, and kind of looks like he’s pushing 40, and Bella Swan is basically Theresa (the brunette Barbie) but with an ironic smile and more layers. Kristen Stewart has remarked that she does own one of the dolls that’s likened to her Twilight character, but feels awkward about it. Twilight is marketed to the tween demographic…are they really playing with Barbies? And is it really healthy to encourage playtime bloodsucker subplots mixed in with our beloved Ken and Barbie?

On second thought, me crushing on a prince who had a fetish for fish versus a kid wanting to date a vampire…tomato, to-mah-to.

If you want to give your younger sister a kind of strange childhood, the dolls are available on amazon.com for $24.99 each.