Target’s Exclusive TWICE ‘Ready To Be’ Albums Double Your Chance To Get Your Bias’ Photocard

ONCE, Listen up! You gotta get your hands on TWICE’s Ready to Be album versions from Target. The 12th mini album from the wildly popular K-Pop girl group is on repeat for us, and we got the feels for exclusive version.

The K-Pop group formed in 2015 through JYP Entertainment who also houses NMIXX, Stray Kids, Itzy and 2PM. The nine girls: Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu are ready to be their authentic selves.

The group’s previously released second English single “Moonlight Sunrise” is included in the seven-track mini-album, in addition to songs like “Got the Thrills,” “Blame It on Me,” “Wallflower,” “Crazy Stupid Love” and “Set Me Free.” “Set Me Free” appears again in the tracklist as the group recorded the track in both English and Korean.

Contents of the album include a CD or vinyl, Photobook, Photo Card (random 5 of 45), Folded Poster (random 1 of 9), Special Photo Card (random 1 of 9), Post Card (random 1 of 9) NA Retail Exclusive includes Photo Card Set and Folded Poster. The Target Exclusive includes an extra photo card that you can show off, collect or trade with fellow ONCE. The vinyl comes as a limited edition marbled orchid 12-inch LP.

The girls expressed their excitement for this release in a press conference on March 12, 2023. “Since this is our first comeback in seven months and our first comeback in 2023, we prepared hard to show our fans a new side of us. We’re excited because we will be able to show a different concept and performance from our previous work,” Nayeon said. Jeongyeon continued, “The title of the new album, Set Me Free, is a song I prepared since last year. I wanted it to come out to the world as soon as possible, so I am elated and happy for it to finally come out.” Momo added, “I especially like the intro performance of the new song, so I want to quickly show the fans a new performance. I hope the fans like it as much as I like it.”

In an interview with Billboard when they were awarded Billboard’s Women in Music’s Breakthrough Award, Dahyun talked about the driving force of ONCE behind their music. “They are the reason for our existence as artists, and this year, thankfully, we have a lot of chances to meet our fans globally and domestically. We are really looking forward to that.” Since the album’s release, Ready to Be peaked at No. 1 on Top Album Sales on Billboard for three weeks in a row

TWICE is also ready to show off to fans as they are embarking on a 2023 World Tour supporting the mini-album. “I can feel that many people from all over the world are liking TWICE, but it’s also a strange feeling. We are so happy to be able to show our songs and performances to more fans.” Jeongyeon said at a press conference. “This tour is scheduled to be the largest of TWICE’s own in many ways, including the concert hall. We will show the best stage for that the fans will not regret coming to the concert. Please look forward to the new look!”

TWICE Ready to Be Tour tickets are now on sale. Here’s how to get them for a discount.

