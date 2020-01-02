TWICE’s Nayeon Was Followed by a Stalker on Her Flight & This Is Not OK

This is not OK. TWICE’s Nayeon is in police protection after a stalker followed her on her plane in Japan. Nayeon was on a flight from Japan to South Korea when he tried to approach her several times after the plane had boarded, JYP Entertainment, TWICE’s talent agency, told Soompi in a statement.

Once JYP representatives noticed the stalker, they were able come between him and Nayeon. We warned the stalker several times to halt his actions, but he ignored our warnings and attempted to force his way through and raised his voice, escalating the situation with problematic behavior,” JYP said.

JYP also noted that Nayeon wasn’t harmed by the encounter, but she is “discomfited” and “anxious.” The company also added that Nayeon is in police protection because of the incident. JYP also stated that it will take legal action against the stalker and is investigating hackers who leak flight information of artists, which is how JYP believes the stalker found Nayeon.

According to fans, TWICE posted an Instagram Story photo of an plane window on Dec. 31 that read, “Please go back home. Please stop. Please I beg you”in Korean.

After the incident, Nayeon’s alleged stalker took to his Twitter to claim that he simply wanted to give his “love letters” to Nayeon and that TWICE’s managers “attacked” him for “no reason.”

“The managers attacked me on the airplane for no good reason. I wanted to give nayeon my love letters camly and then 2 managers jumped on me. What the hell is going on?” he wrote.

He continued, “The managers also started talking very loudly to me so that nayeon wouldnt hear me. The flight assistant scolded the managers to be quiet. What they did was completely insane. I will go to the police and report them for physically attacking me. This is crazy”

Regardless of how big of a fan someone is, it never gives them a right to invade someone’s privacy. No one is obligated to talk to you, especially if you follow them on their flight. In December, BTS’ V explained how the band flies on private planes now after stalker fans continued to abuse their flight information and follow them on flights. Fans have to understand that, while they may think they know their favorite artists, they are still strangers to their idols and should give them space and respect. We hope Nayeon’s OK after this frightening incident.

Read JYP Entertainment’s full statement below.

“Hello this is JYP Entertainment.

Today [January 1] when boarding a return flight from Japan to Korea, a stalker of TWICE member Nayeon attempted to approach her numerous times after boarding. We were able to respond to the situation right away, and [Nayeon] wasn’t harmed, but she is currently quite discomfited and anxious.

Due to the incident, Nayeon is currently under police protection. We warned the stalker several times to halt his actions, but he ignored our warnings and attempted to force his way through and raised his voice, escalating the situation with problematic behavior.

As a result, we will be taking the highest level of legal action available to us against [the stalker].

Furthermore, we are also investigating the illegal dissemination of our artists’ flight schedules and information. Especially after this recent disturbance, we are searching for a way to put an end to such activity as soon as possible.

We sincerely apologize to the other passengers on this flight for the disturbance caused by this incident. We will ensure that such an issue doesn’t happen again.

Thank you.”