TGIF: This ‘Twerking in the Rain’ Video Is Hilarious and Amazing

Sometimes, you just need to watch a video of a bunch of lovely ladies twerking. And sometimes, if it’s a parody of the iconic Gene Kelly performance “Singing in the Rain,” then all the better. And if it happens to be the Friday before a long weekend and you’re in a festive sort of mood, you just know it was meant to be.

Todrick Hall, the musical theater-inspired mastermind behind such viral video brilliance as staging a Beyoncé flash mob in the middle of a Target store—as well as that incredible re-telling of “Cinderella” with Queen Bey songs—has done it again. Hall takes on the role of Kelly, and the clip seems innocent enough as he starts cheerily dancing along the rainy street. But it takes a clear twerk-inspired turn when his sexy backup dancers join him.

Watch the clip below. Happy long weekend!