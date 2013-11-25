This Gyrating ‘Twerk Your Turkey’ Video Ensures You’ll Never View Poultry The Same

Warning: If you’re not a fan of raw meat, twerking, or excessive puns, you should probably skip this video right now. But if, on the other hand, you find the image of a fierce stalk of corn and a gyrating raw turkey carcass hilarious, well, my friend, this clip crated by the LOGO network is for you.

The Twerkey, we think, must have been at least partly inspired by Miley Cyrus’s MTV VMA performance — her vinyl-clad butt was compared to a raw turkey (among other things) after the show. And in addition to its own theme song and video, the Twerkey now also has its own Instagram hashtag, too.

Whatever the impetus for its tiny, weird, dancing form, no matter. It’s simply another thing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.