This Three-Ingredient Lash & Brow Serum Reverses Fall-Out & Thinning Without Irritating the Skin

Finding a growth serum for your lashes and brows that doesn’t contain questionable ingredients can be quite the quest. Luckily, companies like TwentyTwenty Beauty are making them easier to spot; the brand’s Get Growing Lash and Brow Serum brings serious results without the added worry of experiencing irritation or negative side-effects. Better yet, it sits in an affordable range compared to many popular serums on the market today.

The doctor-recommended, clean formula is crafted without the use of prostaglandin analogues, a common ingredient typically used in lash growth serums. The reason why TwentyTwenty Beauty has forgoed use is largely due to the harmful effects the ingredient can potentially bring, such as eye pain, hyperpigmentation and even darkening of the iris, per the brand. Instead, users can rely on the vegan formula’s three part ingredient list, which solely consists of natural additives castor oil, coconut oil and argan oil.

Get Growing Lash and Brow Serum

Through consistent applications—most visible results appear around the 90-day mark—the growth serum aims to encourage thicker, longer lashes and brows that rival any lengthening mascara or professional extensions. It’s pretty dang simple to apply, too, so long as you don’t forget.

It boasts a 4.5 approval rating from reviewers who “wish they had discovered it sooner.” Users especially love that they don’t “suffer from dry eye” while using the product, and that it works “amazingly” without irritation. One person even shared that friends have assumed they’ve gotten lash extensions after using this growth serum. “Seriously, I wish the website could let me post pictures,” they wrote.

“After a bad stint of blepharitis, I lost a lot of my lashes on my left eye,” said a reviewer. “I finally got the irritation under control, but I have a fairly significant gap in my lashes. I started using this product about 3 weeks ago and I’m already seeing some tiny baby hairs growing along my lash line. I can’t wait to see the results in a couple of months.”

“I started using the product for dry eye, and thought, why not give it a try on my brows,” said another shopper. “I was very surprised to see that it made a difference! I have lost a lot of brow because of a thyroid condition and aging, too. So I am delighted to see better looking brows now. I will continue to use it.”

If you’ve been unable to use growth serums in the past due to their complicated ingredient lists, consider giving this option a shot. The formula is free of parabens, phthalates, silicones and fragrance and comes with a hygienic pump applicator that keeps bacteria out of the tube.