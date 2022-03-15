Calling All Travelers: This Handy Gadget Connects Your AirPods to In-Flight Televisions

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I was late to the party with AirPods, but boy am I glad I have a pair. They make listening to music, podcasts and everything else so much easier since there aren’t any tangled cords to unravel or push out of the way. To me, they’re superior to wired earbuds in almost every way. However, one thing AirPods can’t do easily is connect to the TVs on planes. Since I’ve gotten AirPods, I’ve actually only been watching shows with subtitles and no audio whenever I’m on a flight. It’s not the most enjoyable viewing experience, which is why I’m beyond excited to add this one genius hack to my cart.

Say hello to Twelve South’s AirFly Pro. It lets you connect your wireless earbuds or headphones to the television on your flight—no more subtitles or avoiding in-flight entertainment like me. This handy little tech gadget also hooks up to gym equipment, gaming devices or any 3.5 audio jack.

With a battery life of 16+ hours, you’ll definitely be able to binge-watch five different movies in a row on your long flight abroad. And if you forget to charge the transmitter before taking off, don’t even worry about it. Simultaneously charge and use your AirFly Pro with the included cable.

“This was perfect for flying! All I had to do was plug it into the screen and press a button and it synced up very easily to my Echo Buds/iPhone and worked seamlessly. Perfect to use on flights without all the extra cords,” wrote one reviewer.

We can’t believe there’s such an easy solution to not having wired earbuds on a flight. Whether you’re an avid traveler or not, it’ll be sure to come in handy on your next trip. It’s especially convenient if you’re in an aisle seat and don’t want to have to keep untangling your earbuds whenever your neighbors have to get up. Either way, you’re all set for uninterrupted, hassle-free in-flight entertainment thanks to Twelve South’s AirFly Pro.

Using the transmitter on flights is one of its main functions, but did we mention it has so many others, too? Remember all those times you couldn’t figure out how to connect your phone to your rental car? Simply stream music and directions with AirFly Pro.

It also serves as a wireless headphone splitter. That means you can pair two different sets of wireless earbuds to the same device so that you and your bestie can listen in at the same time.

“As an international traveler I have multiple 8+ hour flights where I want to watch movies or TV shows, but I hate using the airplane headphones as they’re painful,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “This device allows me to easily sync any of my own headphones using Bluetooth to have an enjoyable experience on my flight. I can’t fly without this.”

Plus, the AirFly Pro reaches for 33 feet, giving you plenty of space to move around a little while watching.

One shopper mentioned their 17-hour flight and said, “To my utter surprise, these delivered. Flawlessly. Even when I walked into the airplane restroom (I forgot I had my AirPods plugged lol). In my honest opinion, this is a better investment than buying the extra legroom.”

All your in-flight entertainment woes, like knotted wired earbuds that hurt your ears and get caught in literally everything around you, are no more. Just connect your AirPods to the AirFly Pro and you’re ready to enjoy all the movies and TV shows on your next long flight.