Lena Dunham’s Bad Dreams, Miley & More: The Best Tweets Of The Week

Happy Cinco de Mayo! Whether you’ve been partying for the past 24 hours and are finding yourself glued to the bathroom floor, or you’re like me and you were so tired from this strenuous week that you went home, watched Ally McBeal and passed out, it’s definitely a day to celebrate. Even if some say it’s not an authentic holiday, or that it’s offensive, there’s no reason not to indulge in a little Mexican food and beverage.

While you’re doing that, I suggest taking a look at the gallery above for the best celebrity tweets of the week. Sometimes, I’m a little disappointed in what my favorite celebs have to say, but sometimes they really just wow me. I mean, they all stepped it up this week.

From Miley Cyrus to Fred Durst (an unbeatable combination if you ask me), everyone was spot-on with their 140 character count commentary. Let me know what you think and please be sure to include some of your favorites in the comments section below!