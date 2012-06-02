Kirstie Alley, Rachel Zoe & More: Best Tweets of The Week

Here’s the thing about the week after Memorial Day: it really, really sucks. You’re only sort of tan, you feel obese from shoveling burgers and hot dogs into your gullet at the speed of an Olympic hurdler, and more than anything, sitting in your office is the last thing in the world you’d ever want to do. You’d probably rather be having your face eaten on the side of the freeway in Florida. Yep, that happened this week.

Not to be a cynic, but the world is going to hell. Between global warming, absurd gas prices and Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s relationship (just kidding, I love them), our forefathers are rolling in their graves at the state of humanity. Who better than celebrities who are part of the problem to chime in with their mundane but hilarious observations?

Click through the gallery above for a look at this week’s best tweets, and as usual, share your favorites with me that I may have missed.