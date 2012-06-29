Best Tweets of the Week: TomKat Divorce, Obamacare & More

This week certainly started off slow. As we scanned the news over here at StyleCaster on Monday, there didn’t seem to be that much happening. A slow summer week was underway, and we just assumed that everyone was busy preparing for the Fourth of July holiday next week. Boy, were we wrong.
Between the passing of Obamacare, Ann Curry‘s ousting from The Today Show, Wimbledon, Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes divorcing (leaving poor Suri to fend for herself like a postmodern Eloise) and the perpetually lovesick Adele getting knocked up, it’s been an insane couple of days.
In this day and age, the best way to vent about these things is through Twitter — so that’s exactly where we went! We rounded up the best tweets on these subjects from a variety of people from celebrities to fashionistas. Click through the gallery above and find out what everyone is saying.
Twitter superstar Kelly Oxford says what most of the free world is thinking. Thanks, girl.
Um, remember Shane West? He was one of our major childhood crushes and then he disappeared -- like all the good ones do. Now he's really into Wimbledon.
Lisa Lampanelli is fed up with Barbara Walters, apparently.
It seemed necessary to include Meghan McCain's smug tweet.
Okay, so, that would be the best headline...ever.
Jenny Johnson says what we are ALL thinking. No heartbreak, no hit songs.
One of our favorite writers Amy Odell can always put it into perspective.
It would have been an injustice not to include this gem, even if we already used an Odell-ism.
While the rest of the world was dealing with real problems, Kim Kardashian made Kanye West soul food on a set of china that probably costs more than a year of college. #Respect
