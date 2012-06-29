Best Tweets of the Week: TomKat Divorce, Obamacare & More

This week certainly started off slow. As we scanned the news over here at StyleCaster on Monday, there didn’t seem to be that much happening. A slow summer week was underway, and we just assumed that everyone was busy preparing for the Fourth of July holiday next week. Boy, were we wrong.

Between the passing of Obamacare, Ann Curry‘s ousting from The Today Show, Wimbledon, Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes divorcing (leaving poor Suri to fend for herself like a postmodern Eloise) and the perpetually lovesick Adele getting knocked up, it’s been an insane couple of days.

In this day and age, the best way to vent about these things is through Twitter — so that’s exactly where we went! We rounded up the best tweets on these subjects from a variety of people from celebrities to fashionistas. Click through the gallery above and find out what everyone is saying.