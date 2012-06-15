StyleCaster
Share

Best Tweets of the Week: Rihanna Gets Wasted, Adam Levine Vomits on Pageant Moms

What's hot
StyleCaster

Best Tweets of the Week: Rihanna Gets Wasted, Adam Levine Vomits on Pageant Moms

Spencer Cain
by

As another week winds down, it’s time to reflect on the crazy cultural events that have occurred in the past seven days. There were the Tony Awards, news of H&M‘s next designer collaboration with Maison Martin Margiela, and oh, Lindsay Lohan may or may not have been found unconscious about two hours ago in California — depending on which news source you want to believe.

Anyway, in the wild world of celebrity news, it’s easy to lose track — which is why you need to take Friday afternoons to catch up on all the gossip! Click through the gallery above for a look at the best tweets of the week.

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share