Best Tweets of the Week: Miley Cyrus’ Hair, Jared Leto Loves Ian Somerhalder, More

Best Tweets of the Week: Miley Cyrus’ Hair, Jared Leto Loves Ian Somerhalder, More

Spencer Cain
Last Sunday was kind of major in the celebrity news world. Everyone was relieved that Jennifer Aniston would not spend the rest of her life pining for Brad Pitt, but the real news came late in the evening when Miley Cyrus took to Twitter to debut her new haircut.

Things like this really make us appreciate social media. Instead of having to wait for a magazine to come out with pictures of her new ‘do, we got to see it all unfold in real time. That wasn’t all that happened this week — there were a ton of hilarious tidbits that celebrities shared via Twitter.

Click through the slideshow above for the best tweets of the week!

Click through for the best tweets of the week!

We love it, Miley!

This is amazing.

We love Rihanna's taste. 

Well, his vocal warmups definitely do.

Funny how she posted this on the day her soon-to-be ex-husband Kris Humphries took her to court. 

We don't get this, but we love it.

Too good.

We all do, Brit. 

The plight of a British it-girl. 

Summer, Lauren Santo Domingo style. 

We bet you do...

