Tweets of the Week: Celebrities Get iPhone 5 Fever

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’re probably aware that the iPhone 5 has been let loose on the public today. Predictably, hoards of people have been waiting outside of Apple stores across the world (some have even opted to shower at nearby gyms) for the new phone — which, according to the ever-modest folks at Apple, will revolutionize the world.

Even celebrities seem to have caught the iPhone bug, with several sharing their (often humorous) thoughts about the device (or lack thereof) throughout the week.

Click through the gallery for the top celeb iPhone 5-related tweets of the week!