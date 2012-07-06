Best Tweets of the Week: Anderson Cooper Comes Out & More

While this week was relatively calmer following last week’s insanity, it was still pretty crazy. The speculation regarding Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes‘ divorce has reached a frenzy, and everyone has something to say about it. Oh, and we celebrated the Fourth of July!
Anyway, in this day and age, Twitter is how we get a lot of news. For example, Matthew McConaughey made a major announcement in a tweet a few days ago that previously would have been handled with a team of publicists and an exclusive story in a weekly mag. The world is changing kids, and it’s time to embrace it!
Anderson Cooper had a monumental week.
Anderson Cooper's first tweet after the coming out heard 'round the world. Obviously, this needed to be included.
It looks like we can all look forward to another adorable McConaughey baby.
Like father, like daughter.
Has Rihanna been watching "The Hills" marathons during the mornings on MTV too?
Fabolous shows the red carpet who's boss.
If anyone has thug street cred, it's Kathy Griffin.
Bryan Boy makes an important observation.
Rick Ross: Not the most modest guy in the world, but a true baller.
Aziz Ansari, always brilliant.
