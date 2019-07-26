Fans Are Not OK After The Cancellation Of Netflix’s ‘Tuca & Bertie’

We totally feel the fans on this one. Fans shared their tweets and reactions over Tuca & Bertie‘s Netflix cancellation and the reactions are hitting us right in the feels. The Netflix show lasted only one season and garnered a small, but dedicated fanbase.

Netflix made the decision to pull the plug on the animated series, which hit Netflix just this past May. The show starred comediennes Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong as they voiced two 30-something anthropomorphic bird-women and they navigate sex, careers and personal relationships all with comedic flair. The show’s creator, Lisa Hanawalt, shared a lengthy Twitter thread where she shared the news that the streaming giant had made the decision to pass on a second season of the series.

“Tuca & Bertie is everything I wanted it to be: beautiful, funny, fresh, loving, horny, weird, experimental, comforting, and deep,” she wrote. “The whole team put our hearts and asses into this show, and I’m so proud of it.” The series received critical acclaim upon its debut and was widely celebrated for capturing the life of 30-something women in 2019.

Like other series that have been canceled to fans disappointment, many took to Twitter asking for someone, anyone to pick up the show. Tuca & Bertie was executive produced by Raphael Bob-Waksberg of BoJack Horseman fame. That animated series is still expected to have yet another season on the streaming giant. Here’s hoping that another network or streaming platform will pick up Tuca & Bertie so fans can get more of Haddish, Wong, and the fantastic, nuanced writing.

Check out fan reactions below: