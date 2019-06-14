So, Taylor Swift Is Probably Trolling Donald Trump With Her New Single & We Are Cackling

Remember when everyone was convinced T-Swift was a Trump supporter because she stayed quiet about her political views? Well, you can quiet that noise right now. Now fans are convinced Taylor Swift is trolling Donald Trump with “You Need to Calm Down” and we are living for it. The songstress dropped her latest single from her upcoming seventh album, Lover and the song is basically an anthem clapping back at trolls while advocating for LBGTQ rights. Honestly, Pride Month was the perfect time for her to drop the smash hit.

The entire song is a banger, but the verse that everyone is obsessed with reads

You are somebody that we don’t know

But you’re comin’ at my friends like a missile

Why are you mad when you could be GLAAD? (You could be GLAAD)

As you might know, GLAAD is an LGBTQ advocacy organization that promotes equality and acceptance, something Trump and his administration have been vocal about not supporting. Honestly, this is a read that we didn’t know the Reputation songstress had in her, but we are so glad she’s no longer keeping quiet about the injustices that are happening in this country.

Of course, the Swifties caught the shade T-Swift, may be throwing at y’all’s Prez. One Twitter user tweeted, “#YouNeedToCalmDown is about Donald Trump and no one can change my mind. @taylorswift13.” Another Swift fan added, “Y’ALL IN THE BACK HERE THAT? TAYLOR SWIFT JUST SHUT DOWN HOMOPHOBIA, DONALD TRUMP, FAKE FRIENDS, SEXISM, & HATE RHETORIC. I DO NOT WANT TO HEAR YOU MUSTY MF’s COMPLAINING ABOUT TAYLOR BEING “SILENT” ANYMORE. TAKE SEVERAL SEATS.”

Though Tay Tay never actually mentions Trump by name, it will be interesting to see if the Commander-in-Chief responds to this song.