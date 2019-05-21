Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ Just Premiered At Cannes & OMG

We hope you ready because another Quentin Tarantino masterpiece is here. Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood just debuted at Cannes Film Festival, so obviously the internet is already broken. The prolific auteur’s ninth film brings together some massive names in Hollywood including Brad Pitt (who has been on hiatus for some time), Leonardo DiCaprio, and Margot Robbie–what an iconic cast.

Set in 1969 in Los Angeles, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood follows a faded television actor (DiCaprio) and his stunt double (Pitt) who are desperate to achieve fame and success in the film industry during the final years of Hollywood’s Golden Age The film will also intersect with the Charles Manson cult. Robbie plays slain actress Sharon Tate. Dakota Fanning, Al Pacino, Damian Lewis, Kurt Russell, Timothy Olyphant, Margaret Qualley, Tim Roth and the late Luke Perry also appear in the film. You know how much Tarantino loves a good meaty cast.

The world premiere of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood just happens to fall on the 25th anniversary of the Cannes debut of Tarantino’s 1994 Palme d’Or winner, Pulp Fiction, so clearly the stakes are high! Tarantino received a lengthy standing ovation before the film even started.

The director has explicitly asked for no spoilers saying, “I only ask that everyone avoids revealing anything that would prevent later audiences from experiencing the film in the same way. Thank you.” #NoSpoilersInHollywood. Still, we thought we’d share some spoiler-free tweets about the film to get you hype.

Once Upon the Hollywood hits theaters July 26, 2019.