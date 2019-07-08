Mushu Is Nowhere To Be Found In The Live-Action ‘Mulan’ Trailer So We’re Calling The Police

Let’s get down to business! The tweets about the Mulan trailer and Mushu’s absence is the only thing we care about today. Disney’s live-action game is in full effect. The powerhouse studio just released the first teaser trailer for their live-action Mulan–one of the most beloved Disney films of a generation. Chinese actress, Yifei Liu, slays as the warrior princess (shimmies at the authenticity) and we even got a release date. Mulan is expected to come thundering into theaters March 27, 2020.

The live-action film is based on the 1998 animated movie of the same name and follows a young woman–who instead of getting married takes her father’s place in the Chinese army by posing as a man. We were skeptical at first, especially since there are rumors that none of the epic music from the animated film would be featured in this movie. However, the teaser trailer shows a badass woman who has all of the swords skills and bravery needed to be a soldier.

However, fans do have several gripes about the film including the lack of comedic flair, the same ole male love interest and of course, the fact that Mushua–Mulan’s guardian dragon is MIA. If you recall, the beloved character was voiced by Eddie Murphy in the original flick.

People are literally crumbling over the fact that Mushu has vanished.

We’re disappointed too, but since this is just the teaser trailer, we’ll hold our judgment until the full trailers are released.