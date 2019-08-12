Missy Elliott Is 2019’s MTV VMA Video Vanguard Award Winner & It’s Supa Dupa Fly

Finally! MTV has come to its senses and is giving the most legendary of legends her things. Missy Elliott is the 2019 MTV Video Vanguard Award Winner, and Twitter is literally losing it with excitement. The hitmaker and trendsetter has been killing music videos since before some of your favs were born. Now, she’s finally getting the recognition that she deserves.

For years, the beloved podcast The Read has been calling the MTV VMAs out for seemingly ignoring the “Lose Control” icon. It looks like the network has finally come to their senses. Missy has been killing it in music for 30 years, and when she gets her award on Aug. 26, she will be slaying the stage for the first time at the VMAs since 2003.

MTV’s international co-brand head and Viacom music and music talent head, Bruce Gillmer said, “Missy’s impact on the music landscape is indelible,” he said. “Her creative vision across production, performance and songwriting is unmatched.” Obviously, sir.

When the award was announced the “Get Ur Freak On” icon tweeted,

I am Humbly Grateful to be receiving the MichaelJacksonVideoVanguard Award I Thank my FANS “Supafriends” who fought diligently to see this day come @KidFury@crissles who rooted for years 4 me. I am crying happy tears. Thank you God @MTV@vmas I am SO HUMBLED

We live.

Twitter still isn’t over it.

Your fav could truly never.