Meryl Streep Came to Slay In the ‘Big Little Lies’ Premiere & Twitter Cannot Handle It

Just like many of you, we spent our Sunday evening in Monterey. That’s right, Big Little Lies is back for Season 2, and one super iconic actress has joined the cast. Meryl Streep’s Big Little Lies performance has Twitter shook. The Academy Award winner stars as Mary Louise Wright, Perry’s (Alexander Skarsgård) mother. Mary Louise comes to Monterey after Perry’s *timely* death to help Celeste (Nicole Kidman) look after her twin boys and to dig up answers about what really happened to her son. When we first meet Mary Louise, she seems like the typical grandmother who is grieving the loss of her son. However, as the Big Little Lies premiere moved forward, we were increasingly alarmed (and amused) by her behavior.

Thought Perry was a disgusting pr*ck–Celeste is still grieving the loss of her husband and the good times that they shared. She’s also trying to grapple with the guilt she feels about being involved in his death. Therefore, with Mary Louise on hand to help out with the boys and literally get them all out of bed in the morning, things seem OK–at first.

However, with those scary ass fake teeth, her rude behavior towards Madeline (Reese Witherspoon) which was some of the best shade we’ve seen on TV, and her violent outbursts (that mirror Perry’s) we were not ready!

At one point in the episode, she greets Madeline saying, “You’re very short. I don’t mean it in a negative way. Maybe I do. I find little people to be untrustworthy.” [We are literally cackling!!!]

If you thought Streep’s Miranda Priestly was terrifying, she doesn’t have shit on Mary Louise.

Honestly, we can barely deal with how iconic The Iron Lady alum is in this role and neither can Twitter.

The Emmys should honestly be polishing Meryl’s award right now.