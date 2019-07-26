Lizzo & Missy Elliott Absolutely Slay In The “Tempo” Video & We Can’t Help But Bow Down

These two artists turned a parking lot into a party. The tweet reactions from Lizzo and Missy Elliott’s “Tempo” video are just everything. It’s clear that everyone is in love with the latest visual from Lizzo’s album. The two talented ladies pulled out all the stops with this one.

“Tempo’s” music video starts with Lizzo, donned in a fabulous royal blue coat and sequin-clad two-piece, strutting her stuff inside and outside of a diner. Lizzo is then joined by a number of dancers, all flaunting their fierce dance movies to the artist’s hit song before Miss Elliott, as if out of nowhere, pops out from under the hood of a car to join in the fun.

“Tempo” is one of the tracks off of Lizzo’s celebrated 2019 album Cuz I Love You, which also features hits “Soulmate” and the anthem “Like a Girl.” This isn’t the first power pairing Lizzo has done. The artist recently teamed with Charli XCX on the single “Blame It On Our Love.” It’s been an exciting year for the “Tempo” singer as she’s rose to prominence and reached the zeitgeist of pop culture. Prior to the music video, Lizzo shared on social media tribute to trailblazer, Miss Elliott. Check out the video below:

The artist recently opened up about nearly quitting the music industry until her song “Truth Hurts” changed everything. Now, everything is coming up Lizzo. The singer is set to appear in the upcoming film Hustlers along with Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, and Cardi B. Honestly it’s Lizzo’s world and we’re just living in it.

Check out fan reactions from Twitter: