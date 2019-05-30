Fans Are Calling Kylie Jenner A Scammer Because Of The Way She Washes Her Face

Unless you’ve been on the moon the past few months, you should know that Kylie Jenner has a new skincare line. The beauty mogul recently launched Kylie Skin with an epic pink-infused party. But after she posted a video where she’s seen washing her face, Kylie Jenner fans are calling Kylie Skin a scam. The 21-year-old uses her Foaming Face Wash in the video, simply captioning the post, “Morning and night.” Fans are taking issue with the video and the quality of her products for a number of reasons, namely the fact that she only washes her face for like…ten seconds.

Jenner spends the first ten seconds of the 40 second video showing the camera what she’s using. She applies most of the foam to her cheeks, chin and nose. Jenner then applies a tiny bit of foam to the lower half of her forehead (presumably to avoid getting any in her hair). And after seven seconds, she’s ready to rinse it off. Fans are perturbed by this fact because they claim she “doesn’t know how to wash her face.”

“Imagine buying face wash from someone who doesn’t even know how to wash their face properly,” one Twitter user wrote. Another asked, “Shouldnt you wash your face for 1-2 minutes?”

You could argue she was speeding up the process just so the video wasn’t super long. But that doesn’t seem like an effective way to promote a product, fans say, especially if that product “doesn’t work”. Fans are accusing Jenner of having a face wash that is ineffective. The reason? There is a huge foundation stain left on her fluffy white towel after she dries her face. Take a look.

This would suggest the face wash doesn’t work, because it’s job is to remove everything from you face before you dry it. No one wants their white towels covered in foundation stains. It happens, but no one wants it.

This isn’t the first time Jenner has faced pushback for her Skincare line. People took issue with Jenner when she suggested her products were the “secret” behind her skin. Considering her wealth and access to an almost infinite amount of other treatments and products, Jenner fans think it’s highly improbable that the beauty mogul has only used her products for ~perfect skin~.

But this is the harshest fan response yet. People are taking a no holds bar approach to roasting Jenner on Twitter.