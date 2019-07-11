Kylie Jenner Is Getting Heat From Rihanna’s Navy For The Cattiest Reason

Kylie Jenner is in the middle of promoting her new Kylie Cosmetics beauty launch. However, fans are accusing Kylie Jenner of copying Rihanna according to Twitter. Jenner donned a $695 leopard-print catsuit By LaQuan Smith to promote her Kylie Cosmetics summer collection. The beauty mogul took a cute selfie in the getup but was quickly hit with a lot of heat from Twitter. Now, the selfie was superb. Great outfit, great execution. However, some fans were quick to point out that Jenner seemingly pulled her inspo from Rihanna, who wore the exact same outfit way before Kylie did. People are upset because they feel like Jenner has stolen her style from the “Bitch Better Have My Money” singer and that that’s, like, just not cool.To be fair, it’s not like Rihanna invented the leopard catsuit look, but we also understand where people are coming from.

The comments range from aggressively upset to just mildly perturbed by the copy-cat thing. One user wrote,“So basically she wants to emulate RiRi so badly it’s beginning to get creepy.” Another added, “Rihanna miss trendsetter, why do people compete when they can’t compare?” And finally, one simply thinks no one can even come close to rocking an outfit like the Barbadian beauty: “Rihanna wears the outfit, the outfit just seems to wear everyone else.”

Here’s Rihanna sporting the cat look back in early June:

And now you can check out Jenner’s look from yesterday:

The truth is, imitation is the highest form of flattery. So this could just be a case of Jenner looking up to Rihanna and gravitating toward a similar style. Regardless, Twitter still had A LOT of opinions. Have a look for yourself…