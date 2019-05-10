We Must Discuss Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber’s New Song “I Don’t Care”

Well, the collaboration we’ve been waiting for is here. Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran released “I Don’t Care” and Twitter has officially lost it. The singers have been teasing the release of this song for nearly three weeks. It began with a shot of each man in front of a green screen. Bieber captioned the photo “10.” At the time, fans theorized he meant ten days—or perhaps that the song was called “10.” But oh no no—he meant May 10. And guess what? May 10 is here and so is the gift of Bieber’s and Sheeran’s vocals on the same track once again. A true gift. The upbeat tune is sure to give you all the feels. Though the men are singing “I Don’t Care,” it’s evident that the two of them do care—deeply. Both about their fans and their music.

Bieber was hyping up the anticipation with his Instagram posts this week. Two days ago, the 26-year-old wrote, “I have a song with this sexy beast coming out Friday. Less than 48 hours.” It’s been far too long since we’ve had new material from the “Sorry” singer. In fact, when he appeared on stage with Ariana Grande at Coachella back in April, that was the first live performance Bieber had given in over two years. Nearly four years ago, this dynamic duo worked on the hit single “Love Yourself” together. But that was four years ago. FOUR. YEARS. It was time for a new mashup. And all our dreams have come true.

And these lyrics:

“Cause I don’t care when I’m with my baby, yeah / All the bad things disappear / Yeah, you’re making me feel like maybe I am somebody / I can deal with the bad nights when I’m with my baby, yeah.”

These boys know the key to a girl’s heart. Also—both men are now married. So are these lyrics meant for Hailey Baldwin-Bieber and Cherry Seaborn? *Sobbing*

Honestly, with all of these favorite artists returning and releasing new music—The Jonas Brother’s, T-Swift, Ari—we’re really not sure what to do with ourselves. And it seems the Twitter-verse feels similarly.

Fans have had some of the best reactions to Bieber and Sheeran’s collaboration.

This guy is all of us rn.