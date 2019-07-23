The ‘Harriet’ Trailer Is Unlike Anything You’ve Seen Before About Slavery

Hollywood loves to indulge in these sweeping narratives about the antebellum South and slavery–but Harriet, the new film on Harriet Tubman (Cynthia Erivo) is changing the game. These Harriet biopic trailer tweet reactions are astounding. They prove that we’re in for an entirely new cinematic experience about 19th century America that puts a Black woman at the center. Helmed by Eve’s Bayou director Kasi Lemmons, Harriet follows the Underground Railroad conductor who escaped from slavery to become the most wanted woman in America.

The heart-stopping trailer begins with Harriet’s harrowing escape from her slaver owner (Joe Alwyn) and her 100 miles journey North. She meets Philadelphia-based abolitionist, William Still (Hamilton’s Leslie Odom Jr.). Though Still urges her against it–Harriet decides to go back South for the family that she left behind. Trained and aided by a free black woman named Marie (Janelle Monae)–the fearless Harriet would return south 19 times helping over 300 people escape to freedom.

Ahead of its world debut at the Toronto Film Festival, the first trailer for the highly anticipated film has been released. It’s already screaming Academy Award to us. Erivo spoke to Vanity Fair about the role, “It’s already gonna leave a scar on my soul,” she said. “This is gonna be with me for the rest of my life. I’m fully ready for it.”

Twitter is already beside itself.

Harriet will debut Nov. 1, 2019.