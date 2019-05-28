Conleth Hill Reacting To Varys’ Death On ‘Game Of Thrones’ Is An Entire Mood

HBO’s hit fantasy series, GOT, has run its course. But it didn’t officially come to an end until some backstage footage of the filming of the last season was aired. The Last Watch aired this past Sunday and we saw Game of Thrones actor Conleth Hill Varys’ death reaction. The actor has played “The Spider” for the last ten years. In this final season (SPOILERS!), Varys meets an untimely death after committing treason against his Mad Queen. He was one of the only people who knew, and acknowledged, what was happening to Daenerys. Lord Varys repeatedly explained that he wasn’t loyal to any one person, but was rather loyal to the people and the Iron Throne. That cost him his life once Dany found out the truth about him. Varys pretty much spent the last eight seasons being cunning, albeit a bit slimy. And it caught up to him. But jokes on everyone else because he. was. right.

In HBO’s documentary about the making of the final season, they showed Hill reacting to his character’s death and Twitter literally can’t get enough. To say he looks PO’d is an understatement. Fans are calling him out for looking quite unimpressed with his character’s fate. He was probably hoping to make it out alive, can we blame him? But his reaction was…uh…heated, (pun slightly intended). He can literally be seen throwing his script down while everyone else awkwardly continues reading. Emilia Clarke doesn’t sound too excited about the lines she’s reading, it’s like she knew he’d be pissed. Eek. And you can see Gwendoline Christie (AKA Brienne) watch Hill as he closes his script. Her expression says it all.

Take a look at some of the funniest tweets from fans who just can’t get enough from this moment:

And this close-up says everything.

And then this moment where the cast is reacting to Arya killing the Night King. Clarke looks lovingly at Iain Glen (her Sir Jorah) as they read his heroic performance to protect Daenerys. Kit Harrington is wrapped with attention as he waits with baited breath to see what’s going to happen. And cheers erupt from the entire cast as they say “Arya plunges the dagger up through the Night King’s armor, the Night King shatters.” Everyone, that is, except for Hill. Look at his face!