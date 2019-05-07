Chrissy Teigen Skips the Met Gala & Roasts The Event In One Fantastic Tweet

The queen of witty remarks and perfect retorts on social media has returned. Chrissy Teigen mocked the Met Gala after skipping this year’s event. The former supermodel was absent last year because she was preparing to give birth to her son. Missing it again was an interesting choice, but she wasn’t about to let the night go by without addressing her absence and, of course, having a little fun with it. Teigen put her photoshop skills to good use.

“I have arrived,” she captioned a photo on Twitter. But instead of a shot of the 33-year-old mom of two arriving at the pink Met Gala carpet, it was a picture of Teigen’s head on Tom Hanks’ body. Why, you ask? Well, it’s a shot from his 2012 film Moonrise Kingdom, he is clad head-to-toe in, well…essentially an adult Boy Scout’s uniform. This year’s Met Gala theme was “Camp: Notes on Fashion.” Now—to be clear—the theme did not mean a wooded sleep away camp experience with archery, barbecues, bear hunting and camp-fire songs. But people have been having a lot of fun joking about the theme. And Teigen was not about to miss out on a meme-able moment.

“Camp,” in reality, actually refers to Susan Montag’s 1964 essay called Notes on “Camp.” The essay run quite the gamut, but it starts by explaining the term as, “its love of the unnatural, of artifact and exaggeration.” The focus is less on beauty but rather how far you can go with the style. For example, Katy Perry showed up as Lumiere from Beauty & The Beast. OK—well, not exactly. But she did wear a candle chandelier.

Jared Leto followed the Gucci fashion week trend by carrying his own head onto the Met Gala carpet. He really…turned heads….

And Gaga, of course, basically won the red carpet by displaying not one but four pink carpet looks. Epic.

Shoutout to Zendaya who “transformed” into Cinderella with the help of her fairy godmother.

She even dropped a shoe! #CAMP.

But the real prize goes to Teigen who somehow made us laugh from the comfort of her own home, hundreds of miles away from NYC’s glitzy affair.

Fans were quick to reply, saying that they were confused by the theme too.