Someone Please Explain This ‘Cats’ Trailer Because My Eyes Can’t Handle It

Listen. Like anyone else, I live for an iconic musical with a robust cast and a thrilling soundtrack. However, these Cats trailer reaction tweets are just as confused as I am. Based on the beloved musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber–Cats is coming to the big screen. If you didn’t know–the Broadway show originally opened in 1981 and was a sensation almost as soon as it hit the stage.

Essentially, the musical’s narrative follows a group of cats called the Jellicles. On one night, the cat tribe makes the “Jellicles choice” which is when they decide which cat in their group will be able to come back to life– you know because they have nine lives and whatnot. For the cinematic adaptation of the flick–Universal has rounded up some phenomenal musical and acting talent for Cats including, James Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson, and newcomer Francesca Hayward. However, I don’t think any of us were prepared to see some of our favorite Hollywood A-listers turned into these human-cat people.

Truly it has turned into a low-key horror film that we aren’t able to unsee.

First of all, if you close your eyes and listen to Jennifer Hudson’s stunning vocals– there are no issues with the trailer. However, if you open your eyes, this CGI fur, the terrifying tails, and the human noes are just team too much for this lovely Friday.

And to be fair, I’m not the only one spiraling in a state of confusion.

Watch it for yourself—if you can handle it, but I’m inconsolable at this point.