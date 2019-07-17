Blue Ivy Is Clearly The Star Of Beyoncé’s ‘Spirit’ Music Video

This has been a great year for Blue Ivy. In recent months, her mother and father have brought her to more and more events. (Blue Ivy already has a better wardrobe than any of us could hope for). Now, Blue Ivy appears in Beyoncé’s “Spirit” music video, and the spotlight (and tweets) are totally on the 7-year-old beauty. Viewers were in awe of the “Spirit” music video which opened on shots of Blue Ivy in a purple dress and red hair to match her mama—they love coordinating. And for one brief moment, it’s like the world stops as Blue Ivy stares piercingly into the camera, all alone. In that moment, we fell in love all over again with this beautiful, charismatic child.

“Spirit” is a track off of The Lion King: The Gift album which Beyonce curated, produced and sang on. It coincides with the release of Disney’s new live-action Lion King remake. In a rare interview, Beyoncé sat down with Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts to discuss the upcoming film and her new music video. Of “Spirit,” the singer/actress/producer/queen said:

“This soundtrack is a love letter to Africa, and I wanted to make sure we found the best talent from Africa, and not just use some of the sounds and did my interpretation of it … We’ve kind of created our own genre, and I feel like the soundtrack, it becomes visual in your mind. It’s a soundscape. It’s more than just the music, because each song tells the story of the film.”

As for public reaction to the music video? People are THRILLED. The internet can’t stop talking about Blue Ivy’s cameo and her incredible outfit changes—like we said, she’s got better style than we do. And she’s 7!

Take a look at the full music video to “Spirit” below. The Lion King hits theaters this Friday.