StyleCaster
Share

Beyoncé Fans Are Losing It On Twitter Over Her ‘Lion King’ Inspired Album

What's hot
StyleCaster

Beyoncé Fans Are Losing It On Twitter Over Her ‘Lion King’ Inspired Album

by
Beyonce
15 Start slideshow
Photo: Shutterstock.

Ladies, gentleman, distinguished guests, the internet has once again shut down. Twitter’s reaction to Beyoncé’s forthcoming album “The Lion King: The Gift” is wild. Fans and members of the BeyHive took to the social media platform sharing their astonishment, joy and absolute love of the Grammy winner’s new music. The album is also a major celebration of African music excellence, with a slew of artists featured on the album in a collaborative effort with the “Spirit” songstress.

Beyoncé’s album coincides with the release of the latest Disney quasi-live-action adaptation of The Lion King. The Lemonade singer also stars in the film as the voice of adult Nala along with Donald Glover as the voice of adult Simba. In the film, the pair sing their own rendition of Sir Elton John’s timeless classic, “Can You Feel The Love Tonight.”

But now, it’s Beyoncé’s fans who are rejoicing over the singer’s The Lion King inspired album. Featuring work with Kendrick Lamar, Glover’s rap alter ego, Childish Gambino, Jay-Z and even the famous couple’s daughter Blue Ivy, the album holds 13 tracks with a ton of influence from the continent. Other artists featured on the album include Pharrell, Syd of The Internet fame, Diplo, and more. All the songs are bound to be hits among her fans, but it seems a favorite song from the album is Blue Ivy’s appearance on the track “Brown Skin Girl.”

Take a look below for some of the best reactions the internet has to offer:

0 Thoughts?
1 of 15

"Power is not given to you. You have to take it."

Photo: Getty Images

"We have to reshape our own perception of how we view ourselves. We have to step up as women and take the lead and reach as high as humanly possible."

Photo: Getty Images

"I guess I am a modern-day feminist. I do believe in equality. Why do you have to choose what type of woman you are? Why do you have to label yourself anything?"

Photo: Getty Images

"I don't like to gamble, but if there's one thing I'm willing to bet on, it's myself."

Photo: Getty Images

"Your self-worth is determined by you. You don’t have to depend on someone telling you who you are."

Photo: WENN

"The reality is: sometimes you lose. And you’re never too good to lose. You’re never too big to lose. You’re never too smart to lose. It happens.”

Photo: WENN

"I’m a workaholic and I don’t believe in ‘No.’ If I’m not sleeping, nobody’s sleeping.”

Photo: Getty Images

"I don’t have to prove anything to anyone, I only have to follow my heart and concentrate on what I want to say to the world. I run my world.”

Photo: WENN

"We have to teach our boys the rules of equality and respect, so that as they grow up gender equality becomes a natural way of life. And we have to teach our girls that they can reach as high as humanly possible."

Photo: Getty Images

"When I’m not feeling my best I ask myself, 'What are you gonna do about it?' I use the negativity to fuel the transformation into a better me."

Photo: Getty Images
beyonce-hot-sauce-in-my-bag

"A true diva is graceful, and talented, and strong, and fearless and brave and someone with humility."

Photo: Getty Images

"When you love and accept yourself, when you know who really cares about you, and when you learn from your mistakes, then you stop caring about what people who don’t know you think."

Photo: Getty Images

"I’m over being a pop star. I don’t wanna be a hot girl. I wanna be iconic."

Photo: Getty Images

"I truly believe that women should be financially independent from their men. And let’s face it, money gives men the power to run the show. It gives men the power to define value. They define what’s sexy. And men define what’s feminine. It’s ridiculous."

Photo: Getty Images

"I can never be safe; I always try and go against the grain. As soon as I accomplish one thing, I just set a higher goal. That's how I've gotten to where I am."

Photo: Getty Images

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Katy Perry Invited Taylor Swift To Her Destination Wedding & It's Going To...

Katy Perry Invited Taylor Swift To Her Destination Wedding & It's Going To...
  • beyonce-hot-sauce-in-my-bag
Tags:
share