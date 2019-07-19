Beyoncé Fans Are Losing It On Twitter Over Her ‘Lion King’ Inspired Album

Ladies, gentleman, distinguished guests, the internet has once again shut down. Twitter’s reaction to Beyoncé’s forthcoming album “The Lion King: The Gift” is wild. Fans and members of the BeyHive took to the social media platform sharing their astonishment, joy and absolute love of the Grammy winner’s new music. The album is also a major celebration of African music excellence, with a slew of artists featured on the album in a collaborative effort with the “Spirit” songstress.

Beyoncé’s album coincides with the release of the latest Disney quasi-live-action adaptation of The Lion King. The Lemonade singer also stars in the film as the voice of adult Nala along with Donald Glover as the voice of adult Simba. In the film, the pair sing their own rendition of Sir Elton John’s timeless classic, “Can You Feel The Love Tonight.”

But now, it’s Beyoncé’s fans who are rejoicing over the singer’s The Lion King inspired album. Featuring work with Kendrick Lamar, Glover’s rap alter ego, Childish Gambino, Jay-Z and even the famous couple’s daughter Blue Ivy, the album holds 13 tracks with a ton of influence from the continent. Other artists featured on the album include Pharrell, Syd of The Internet fame, Diplo, and more. All the songs are bound to be hits among her fans, but it seems a favorite song from the album is Blue Ivy’s appearance on the track “Brown Skin Girl.”

Take a look below for some of the best reactions the internet has to offer:

Beyoncé really made an album full of African music w/ African artists and my Kenyan heart is about to burst. A GIFT INDEED! 🐝🙌🏾 — Sylvia (@SylviaObell) July 19, 2019