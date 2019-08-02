StyleCaster
Share

Ariana Grande’s ‘Boyfriend’ Video Is Breaking The Internet

What's hot
StyleCaster

Ariana Grande’s ‘Boyfriend’ Video Is Breaking The Internet

by
Ariana Grande.
25 Start slideshow
Photo: Jim Spellman/WireImage.

We all know what a crush can do to a person. You are blinded to flaws and unexplainably thinking about the person 24/7. Ariana Grande’s new ‘Boyfriend’ song is making Twitter explode. People are obsessed with her new single which focuses on how it “feels to have a crippling crush on someone.” When asked to explain the inspiration for her latest “bop,” Grande tweeted, “well, i feel like this song captures a common theme in the lives of so many people i know ! people want to feel love but don’t want to define their relationship & have trouble fully committing or trusting or allowing themselves to fully love someone. even tho they want to.”

Well if that’s not a message our generation needs to hear, we don’t know what is! And it truly is a blessed Friday because not only did Grande drop her new single, she also released a music video along with it.

“Boyfriend” begins with the lyrics “I’m a motherf*ckin’ train wreck,” and that just might be the most relatable sentence ever. We know we can be insane when we’re in love or wildly crushing on the cute boy or girl next door. We also know what our friends are like when they have a crush. In.SANE.

The music video features Grande and Social House’s Mikey Foster as a couple who is unable to admit how they really feel about one another. (Sound familiar to almost every young modern relationship today? Yeah. LOL).

Checkout how the internet feels about this “Boyfriend” business.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 25
October 2008
October 2008

Attending her first red carpet at Planet Hollywood in New York City.

Photo: Jim Spellman/WireImage.
December 2009
December 2009

Arriving at The Lovely Bones movie premiere at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California.

Photo: John Shearer/WireImage.
March 2010
March 2010

Arriving at Nickelodeon's 23rd annual Kid's Choice Awards.

Photo: John Shearer/WireImage.
June 2010
June 2010

Arriving at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards in Universal City, California.

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage.
February 2011
February 2011

Arriving at the 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images.
September 2012
September 2012

Attending the 2012 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic.
November 2013
November 2013

Attending the 2013 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images.
December 2013
December 2013

Performing during the Y 100 Jingle Ball in Sunrise, Florida.

Photo: Troy Rizzo/ Getty Images.
January 2014
January 2014

Attending the 56th GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Photo: Jeff Vespa/WireImage
December 2014
December 2014

Performing at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in London, England.

Photo: Michael Stewart/FilmMagic.
February 2015
February 2015

Arriving at the 57th GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/ FilmMagic.
November 2015
November 2015

Performing during the 2015 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/AMA2015/WireImage.
April 2016
April 2016

Attending the 2016 Time 100 Gala, Time's Most Influential People In The World in New York City.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Time.
May 2016
May 2016

Performing at Vevo Presents at The Angel Orensanz Foundation in New York City.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Vevo.
August 2016
August 2016

Attending the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Photo: Nicholas Hunt/FilmMagic.
August 2016
August 2016

Performing with Nicki Minaj during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic.
September 2016
September 2016

Performing at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia.
November 2016
November 2016

Attending the press junket for NBC's Hairspray Live! at NBC Universal Lot in Universal City, California.

Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic.
December 2016
December 2016

Performing during Madonna presents An Evening of Music, Art, Mischief and Performance to benefit Raising Malawi at Faena Forum in Miami Beach, Florida.

Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Raising Malawi.
February 2017
February 2017

Performing during the Dangerous Woman Tour opener in Phoenix, Arizona.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation.
February 2017
February 2017

Performing during the Dangerous Woman Tour opener in Phoenix, Arizona.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation.
March 2018
March 2018

Performing in Washington, D.C. at the March For Our Lives event.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for March For Our Lives.
May 2018
May 2018

Attending the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Photo: Jackson Lee/Getty Images.
View this post on Instagram

super big and mature looking

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

View this post on Instagram

super big and mature looking

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

June 2018

Posing in knee-high Gucci boots on Instagram.

Photo: Instagram (@ArianaGrande).
August 2018
August 2018

Presenting "The Sweetener Sessions" at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for American Express.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Ariana Grande's 'Boyfriend' Lyrics Get Real About Hookup Culture

Ariana Grande's 'Boyfriend' Lyrics Get Real About Hookup Culture
  • October 2008
  • December 2009
  • March 2010
  • June 2010
  • February 2011
  • September 2012
  • November 2013
  • December 2013
  • January 2014
  • December 2014
  • February 2015
  • November 2015
  • April 2016
  • May 2016
  • August 2016
  • August 2016
  • September 2016
  • November 2016
  • December 2016
  • February 2017
  • February 2017
  • March 2018
  • May 2018
  • June 2018
  • August 2018
Tags:
share