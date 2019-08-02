Ariana Grande’s ‘Boyfriend’ Video Is Breaking The Internet

We all know what a crush can do to a person. You are blinded to flaws and unexplainably thinking about the person 24/7. Ariana Grande’s new ‘Boyfriend’ song is making Twitter explode. People are obsessed with her new single which focuses on how it “feels to have a crippling crush on someone.” When asked to explain the inspiration for her latest “bop,” Grande tweeted, “well, i feel like this song captures a common theme in the lives of so many people i know ! people want to feel love but don’t want to define their relationship & have trouble fully committing or trusting or allowing themselves to fully love someone. even tho they want to.”

Well if that’s not a message our generation needs to hear, we don’t know what is! And it truly is a blessed Friday because not only did Grande drop her new single, she also released a music video along with it.

“Boyfriend” begins with the lyrics “I’m a motherf*ckin’ train wreck,” and that just might be the most relatable sentence ever. We know we can be insane when we’re in love or wildly crushing on the cute boy or girl next door. We also know what our friends are like when they have a crush. In.SANE.

The music video features Grande and Social House’s Mikey Foster as a couple who is unable to admit how they really feel about one another. (Sound familiar to almost every young modern relationship today? Yeah. LOL).

Checkout how the internet feels about this “Boyfriend” business.