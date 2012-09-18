Want: IRO’s Tweed Vest

Tweed is a must-have material for your fall wardrobe. If you’re not ready to take the plunge into buying jackets just yet, this tweed vest is the perfect progression towards jackets — not to mention the fact that it offers plenty of layering opportunities!

Thanks to Chanel, tweed has become a wardrobe classic, but we are loving this IRO vest for an updated tweed look. The muted pink is subtle enough for the upcoming season, but as a bonus, pink outerwear is suggested to be popular next spring.

If you’re looking for a piece that will liven up any lackluster outfit, this vest is your solution: Throw it on over a neutral top, pull on some denim, and hit the ground running.

IRO Handford Tweed Vest, $180, at Revolve Clothing