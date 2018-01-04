StyleCaster
35 Modern Ways to Turn up Your Tweed Game

35 Modern Ways to Turn up Your Tweed Game

Woman in Tweed Blazer
Photo: Getty Images

Fact: Tweed is a forever classic. From Chanel staples to chic suit sets, we’re falling in love with tweed all over again this season. We love how an oversized tweed blazer can instantly elevate a pair of skinny jeans and tee, or how a tweed overcoat will take you from dreary winter blahs to street style star. Tweed can be dressed up or down, and really works for any personal style—feminine, tomboy, or Parisian flair.

Tweed is versatile enough for any season (not just winter!), so ahead we listed the best tweed street style moments you’ll want to recreate ASAP—as well as a handful of tweed items you can add to your closet.

Tweed up, ladies, because you won’t want to fall behind on this classic trend.

Tweed Suits
Tweed Suits
Photo: Getty Images
Jacket Details
Jacket Details
Photo: Getty Images
Double-Breasted Blazer
Double-Breasted Blazer

Blazer, $990; at Isabel Marant

Tweed Pants
Tweed Pants
Photo: Getty Images
Tweed Crossbody
Tweed Crossbody

Purse, $128; at Free People

The Tweed Crop
The Tweed Crop
Photo: Getty Images
The Pencil Skirt
The Pencil Skirt
The Midi Dress
The Midi Dress

Balmain dress, $1,150 (was $2,300); at 24 Sevres

The Bell Sleeve
The Bell Sleeve
Photo: Getty Images
The Casual Tweed
The Casual Tweed
Photo: Getty Images
Slingback Pumps
Slingback Pumps

Bandolino pumps, $27.60; at Lord & Taylor

Neutral Tones
Neutral Tones
Photo: Getty Images
Tweed Duo
Tweed Duo
Photo: Getty Images
The Classic Coat
The Classic Coat

Coat, $129.99; at Mango

Pop of Neon
Pop of Neon
Photo: Getty Images
Blazer Babes
Blazer Babes

Blazer, $39.90; at Forever 21

Mix Print Coat
Mix Print Coat

Golden Goose Deluxe Brand, $864 (was $1,440); at Net-a-Porter

The Corset Top
The Corset Top
Photo: Getty Images
Collarless Crop
Collarless Crop

Jacket, $139.90; at Eloquii

The Oversized Blazer
The Oversized Blazer
Photo: Getty Images
Pretty Peacoat
Pretty Peacoat
Photo: Getty Images
Tweed Boots
Tweed Boots

Casadei boots, $413 (was $825); at Farfetch

Touch of Red
Touch of Red
Photo: Getty Images
Metallic meets Preppy
Metallic meets Preppy
Photo: Getty Images
Tweed Pants
Tweed Pants

Pants, $1,365; at Moncler Grenoble

Fur Trim
Fur Trim
Photo: Getty Images
The Waist Detail
The Waist Detail
Photo: Getty Images
The Shift Dress
The Shift Dress

Dress, $37 (was $55); at Dorothy Perkins

The Mini Set
The Mini Set
Photo: Getty Images
Tweed Trousers
Tweed Trousers

Pants, $65 (was $130); at Boden

Photo: Getty Images
Winter White
Winter White
Photo: Getty Images
Denim meets Tweed
Denim meets Tweed

MSGM shirt, $192 (was $479); at Lyst

Classic Coat
Classic Coat
Photo: Getty Images
Platform Sneakers
Platform Sneakers

KG Kurt Geiger sneaker, $171; at Selfridges

The New Suit
The New Suit
Photo: Getty Images

