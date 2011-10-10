“Tweed Run” by Ralph Lauren Rugby

The most fashionable man about town, Jace Lipstein of Grungy Gentleman, is quite a favorite around the StyleCaster office. In fact, he contributes to the site, bringing his singular sartorial perspective to our stylistas. In light of our anticipation for Ralph Lauren Rugby’s Tweed Run, we want to share the Grungy Gentleman’s take on these preppy festivities. Make sure you click through the slideshow and check out the videos below!

Ralph Lauren Rugby is having their first everTweed Run in NYCon October 15th, 2011.Grungy Gentleman is down tosupport any cause that involves tweed, houndstooth, and/or herringbone.Huge fan. Finding some ‘go-to-hell’ tweed inspiration is always endearing.Rugby hooked up killer imagery for us to emulate. Put together your look, head on over, and see ya at theTweed Run!