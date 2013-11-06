Want: An Incredibly Chic Tweed Overcoat For Less Than $150

What: A mottled black-and-white coat with faux leather lapel and sleeve detailing (and a hidden zipper!) from Nasty Gal.

Why: This topper plays into the black-and-white trend without overdoing it, and we love the uniquely styled inclusion of faux leather. And the oversized cut adds a fair share of cozy.

How: If you’re ever in the mood to put together a trés-hobo outfit (think Mary-Kate and Ashley) this winter, then this is a perfect go-to piece. Layer is over your outfit with a giant scarf and cozy beanie, and you’re good to go.