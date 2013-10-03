Want: A Slouchy Tweed Coat To Seamlessly Transition Into Fall

What: A slightly oversize slouchy tweed coat to seamlessly transition into fall.

Why: As the weather hovers between still-balmy and chilly, we’re naturally on the hunt for wardrobe staples that can handle a variety of temperatures, and this easygoing coat fits the bill.

How: Obviously, this coat—which is pretty classic—pairs well with anything from jeans and a turtleneck sweater to a swingy skirt and ankle boots, and it’ll even work well when the weather gets really cold and it’s paired under a thick overcoat.

Carment Overcoat, $105; at Need Supply