Tweed Blazers Are Officially Back as The Hallmark Outerwear Trend For Summer

Tweed blazers sit comfortably in the sartorial canon of timeless pieces that look chic and polishes regardless of the season’s influx of new trends. Decade after decade, this classic outerwear staple has endured with an everlasting vigor in the closets of stylish grandmas who prefer to style it with matching bottoms or re-worked with vintage denim — an outfit template beloved by Instagram darlings and IG trendsetters. While Coco Chanel’s iconic tweed jacket may be the most ubiquitous, this season, the re-invigorated tweed blazer trend is shaping out to be the summer’s most coveted style in the lightweight outerwear sphere, with plenty of affordable dupes (or at least more affordable) for the iconic designer version hitting the virtual shelves of all our favorite e-retailers.

Coco Chanel introduced tweed styles back in the 1920s, but the fabric (and in particular, the jacket) has endured as one of the fashion house’s signature pieces –along with remaining a recurring staple in nearly every collection for decades. While it’s been suggested that this fabric is exclusively reserved for the fall and winter, Chanel’s dreamy S/S 19 (along with the style’s massive Instagram following) proved this statement to be utterly false. The summer vacation-inspired collection was equal parts vintage-chic, resort-ready, and (almost) surprisingly contemporary.

While I’ve never been one to shy away from anything that falls under the “grandma style” umbrella in fashion (seriously, I’ve been wearing thrifted Chanel-wannabe spectator pumps since high school), this is one such look that I will not only always endorse, but I’ll actually get excited about it when it resurfaces as “on-trend.” Frankly, I simply cannot afford the O.G. Chanel version, and I love it when Zara launches similar styles for those of us on a tighter budget. I also adore the iconic tweed blazer because you can truly throw it over just about any disheveled or just downright boring jeans-and-tee get up for an instant outfit upgrade. Voila. With just one well-tailored addition, your lackluster ensemble is instantly elevated and suddenly office-appropriate. Here are some of my favorite budget-friendly finds to polish up your summer wardrobe.

1. Button Boucle Jacket, $50 at Topshop

The vintage charm is palpable.

2. Frayed Trim Longline Tweed Blazer, $40 at SHEIN

We love a proper tweed jacket juxtaposed with distressed denim.

3. J.Crew Lady Jacket, $149.99 at J.Crew

A cropped version for the petite in a colorway you don’t often stumble upon.

4. Alice & Olivia Indira Fitted Jacket, $895 at Revolve

This transitional piece will keep you looking chic summer-winter. Guaranteed.

5. Zara Long Tweed Blazer, $89 at Zara

The perfect pastel tweed for spring and summer.

6. Beige Tweed Blazer, $215 at Pixie Market

Probably the closest dupe to the classic Chanel jacket.

7. Faux Peal Tweed Coat, $52 at Forever 21

Faux pearl details give this vintage-inspired coat an of-the-moment upgrade.

8. Tweed Jacket With Buttons, $129 at Zara

The most sophisticated pink blazer you’ll probably ever come across.

9. Kate Spade New York Scalloped Detail Jacket, $495 at Nordstrom

That scalloped detail though.

10. Cropped Tweed Jacket, $548 at The Kooples

This jacket infuses the classic tweed blazer with some rock-and-roll vibes.

