A TV Vampire Kicks Edward Cullen’s Pale Ass, Chanel Releases New Video

Ian Somerhalder Photo Jeffrey Mayer, WireImage

SITES WE LOVE

Oh Snap R.Patz! Ian Somerhalder of Vampire Diaries fame beat out Edward Cullen for the ultimate sexy beast award via an Entertainment Weekly poll. (Just Jared)

For those who have always dreamed of being a back-up dancer for Madonna, your wish may sort of come true. Madge is auditioning for the rhytmically inclined to perform at her Material Girl clothing line launch party at Macy’s on September 22. Not quite the Blond Ambition Tour you had in mind, huh? (NY Mag)

Jimmy Choo is collaborating with UGG. Isn’t this kind of slumming it Jimmy? (Style.com)

Quintet Threat? Olivia Palermo just can’t seem to settle in one career. Editor, reality TV star, jewelry designer, socialite…now model? With her spot-on style, seeing her in the Hogan Fall 2010 Ad campaign is not so shocking. Check the vid below. (Styleite)



The fashion race is on. Style.com and Vogue.com will have to compete for readership beginning after Labor Day. The two will feature different content and will not be associated putting them in direct competition. Sounds like a case of sibling rivalry to us. (NYMAG)

Rebecca Minkoff is so one of those fashion go-getters. The designer best known for her handbags also has a RTW collection and is launching footwear for spring. Someone needs a nap. (WWD)

TWITTER

RT@refinery29 Just what the world needs, Jersey Shore Halloween costumes!http://tinyurl.com/2atg7w6

Fits right in with that whole look-like-a-skank-on-Halloween trend that never seems to go away.

RT @Esquiremag Hurricane Danielle is kind of a sexy hurricane name

I’m sure anyone getting hit by her right now might tend to disagree.

RT @ladygaga http://twitpic.com/2i4lds – Canada isn’t that dry, but it for sure kicks ass. Has anyone seen my st.tropez, selftan EMERGENCY!

We can totally relate to self tanner mishaps, but they don’t usually go down on our foreheads.



Fashion_Critic_ Vanessa White from The Saturdays wearing a Topshop I Never Think Of Myself As An Icon I Just Do My Thing Tee http://bit.ly/99cqoW

Somehow this just makes us think that maybe she DOES fancy herself quite the fashion icon. No?



FACEBOOK

Chanel-the official page Watch the film. Be unexpected. BLEU DE CHANEL. Directed by Martin Scorsese. With Gaspard Ulliel, Ingrid Schram, Amalie Bruun. Music: “She Said Yeah” by The Rollling Stones Album : “Decemeber’s Children (and Everybody’s)”

BLEU DE CHANEL [HD]

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again, a sexy perfume video from a major designer just makes our jour.

