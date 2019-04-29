The 13 Sexiest TV Shows & Movies to Stream Right Now

We love sexy scenes (who doesn’t), but we can’t even imagine what it was like pre-Netflix when you actually had to go out to a video store and march up to the counter with a semi-porny title to take home. I mean, there’s no shame in the game of binging on all the TV shows with the most sex out there—but we like our privacy, mmmkay? Thank the gods above for streaming. After all, the sex-filled Netflix offerings are the ones we click back to time and time again.

For exactly that reason, we did our research to round-up the 10 hottest, steamiest, most unapologetically sex-filled TV shows and movies you can stream on Netflix right now. You’re welcome.

Proceed with caution, the clips we’ve included below are definitely NSFW.

Californication

David Duchovny killed it as Hank Moody, a troubled novelist battling with writer’s block—and a sex obsession. Some viewers might claim they watched all seven seasons of the Showtime comedy for the gripping plot, but we know what you’re really watching for. In fact, it’s so sex-filled that Huffington Post even put together a highlight reels of sorts showcasing all of Moody’s sexual conquests. Stream it here.

Orange is the New Black

Anyone who recommends Netflix’s Orange is the New Black to a new watcher should always include one key disclaimer: “Seriously graphic girl-on-girl sex scenes ahead.” The main character, Piper, (played by Taylor Schilling) is incarcerated in a women’s prison in the first episode, and the remaining seasons follow her–and the other inmates’—relationships, flings, and sexual encounters. Stream it here.

Nymphomaniac

As their titles suggest, Nymphomaniac Volume I and Nymphomaniac Volume II are not for the faint-hearted. Throughout the series, a self-diagnosed nymphomaniac reveals a lifetime of sexual encounters to the guy who saves her from being beaten in an alley. Stream it here.

The Affair

There are plenty of reasons to watch Showtime’s The Affair, including Ruth Wilson’s stellar job in the role of Alison Lockhardt–but it’s the extra-marital bed hopping that will really have you hooked. The show follows Noah, a school teacher and novelist who is happily married, and Alison, a young waitress trying to put her life–and relationship–back together after tragedy strikes. The drama starts when the pair meet in Montauk. Stream it here.

Wetlands

Wetland is the hugely provocative German film drama based on the 2008 novel of the same name by Charlotte Roche. It’s a boundary-pushing coming-of-age story that follows Helen, an 18-year-old woman who rebels against just about every sexual taboo. Stream it here.

I Am Love

“I Am Love” is a 2009 Italian film in which Tilda Swinton plays the matriarch of a wealthy Italian family, but a steamy affair threatens to bring her life crashing down. Stream it here.

On the Road

“On the Road” has an impressive lineup of actors, including Kristen Stewart, Amy Adams, Kirsten Dunst, Elisabeth Moss–it also has an impressive lineup of sex scenes, in particular threesomes, cheating couples, and prostitution. Stream it here.

Perfect Sense

Here’s what we learned watching Perfect Sense—Ewan McGregor is not shy when it comes to nudity. The romantic thriller stars McGregor and Eva Green, an epidemiologist and a chef who fall in love–and also into bed, naturally. Stream it here.

House of Cards

Without giving too much away, the unusual, open relationship between the main characters Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey) and Claire Underwood (Robin Wright)—and the pair’s obsession with power and dominance–makes for an interesting sexual undercurrent throughout the series. There are threesomes, extramarital affairs, asphyxiation, porn, prostitution, and lesbian sex scenes—and that’s just the beginning. Stream it here.

Easy

This is definitely a case of saving best for last. Whether it’s the threesome starring Orlando Bloom, Malin Akerman, and Kate Micucci, or the sweet and complicated young love between Zazie Beetz and Dave Franco, Easy does not disappoint—on any level. Stream it here.

Game of Thrones

It’s no secret that Game of Thrones has a lot of sex. The HBO series is well-known for its nudity, with stars like Emilia Clarke, Maisie Williams, Kit Harington and Gwendoline Christie dropping trou on screen. Though winter is coming (or has come, if you’ve seen the final season), that hasn’t stopped the characters of GOT from becoming hot and bothered by each other. Stream it here.

Shameless

Showtime’s Shameless has been around for nine seasons, which means that we’ve had about a decade of nude scenes from stars like Emmy Rossum, William H. Macy, Cameron Monaghan and Jeremy Allen White. The show follows a dysfunctional family in Chicago as they make mistakes and figure out their lives and love. Stream it here.

Sex Education

As the title suggests, Netflix’s Sex Education has a lot of sex. The show follows a 16-year-old virgin named Otis whose mother is a sex therapist. Through osmosis, Otis has become extremely good at giving sex and relationship advice (despite his sexual inexperience), and so he and two friends stat a sex therapy business at his high school. Stream it here.

Updated April 29, 2019