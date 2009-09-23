TV Show Eastwick Premieres Tonight

Remember, Charmed, the show about three sisters who use witchcraft to fight evil? Yeah, we weren’t such a fan either. Especially when re-runs of the show seemed to be the only thing playing on TV at our local gym during college…on mute. Slightly scarring to say the least. Thankfully, Eastwick premieres tonight. It sounds exactly like Charmed, except with an added dose of Desperate Housewives thrown into the mix (yet another favorite of ours).

The new show, based on the novel originally written by John Updike, which was then made into a movie back in 1987, is about three women (played by Lindsey Price, Rebecca Romijn, and Jaime Ray Newman) who are given magical powers by a strange man. So basically, we’re expecting to see cougars running around the small screen, using magic to repair their problems in lust and love.

But in all sincerity, we are a little excited that Lindsey Price has been cast in the show, since we were so sad when Lipstick Jungle bit the dust last year. Price plays Joanna Frankel, a newspaper reporter who according to ABC‘s cast bio is “shy and awkward” and “has a major crush on the newspaper photographer, Will” (played by Johann Urb). Great bio, ABC. Sounds like deep stuff.

Tune into ABC tonight at 10/9c to watch the pilot of Eastwick, and then let us know your thoughts. Is it worth a full season of spells and potions?